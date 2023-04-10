Hyderabad: Six minors arrested for performing bike stunts

Hyderabad: The City Commissioner’s Task Force East Zone team apprehended six minor boys who were allegedly doing bike racing and performing dangerous stunts in public places on Sunday. Three bikes have been seized.

According to the police, the stunts were performed in a rash and negligent manner in public places at Saidabad, Malakpet and Chanchalguda area. They filmed their daredevilry activities and planned to post them on social media platforms.

“With the help of CCTV cameras, we traced the perpetrators. They have been handed over to the Saidabad police station. Their parents/guardians have been also summoned,” said police inspector D Santosh Kumar.