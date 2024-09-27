Hyderabad: Special counter setup for ‘Praja Vani’ to address Gulf migrants’ issues

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has started a separate counter at its ‘Praja Vani’ programme that is held at the Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan on Tuesdays and Fridays every week to receive the grievances from families of Gulf migrants to resolve their issues.

Telangana BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar, state planning board vice-chairman G Chinna Reddy, MLC T Jeevan Reddy and others were present during the launch of the special counter for Gulf issues.

The first petition was received from the family members of Shaikh Hussain, who was facing problems in a Gulf nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Ponnam Prabhakar said that as promised by Congress government, a special counter has been setup on Gulf issues in Praja vani, and Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia was being given to Gulf migrants in an event of death. The children of Gulf migrants were being given priority in admissions to Gurukul residential schools in Telangana as well.

Prabhakar said that an advisory committee comprising MLAs from northern Telangana region was also being formed.

Pointing out that 9,000 job-seekers had come to attend a job mela held in his assembly constituency recently, Prabhakar said that youngsters needed to be informed about the companies and the job prospects in Telangana, so that they wouldn’t have to go to Gulf countries.

He said that strict action will be initiated against the agencies that were using fraudulent means to send workers to Gulf countries.