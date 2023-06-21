Hyderabad: Stampede-like situation at Balkampet’s Yellamma fest

Hyderabad: Amid the festivities of the Balkampet Yellamma Ammavari Kalyanam that took place on Tuesday, a minor stampede-like situation arose at the premises of the temple.

Despite police making special arrangements to ensure a smooth conductance of the event, a huge crowd participated in the celebrations of the annual celestial wedding of Balkampet’s Yellamma making the situation challenging to manage.

A few people reportedly even fainted during the festival. However, timely intervention by the police bought the situation under control.

A #Stampede-like situation was arises for some time and few women were got unconscious, during Renuka Devi Kalyanotsavam in Balkampet #YellammaTemple in #Hyderabad, later immediately situation was under controlled. pic.twitter.com/8fiiJ0N2LQ — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) June 20, 2023

A few devotees also complained that even a basic medical camp was not setup on the list of elaborated arrangements.

Many even struggled for a glass of water while they had to endure long queues as a few significant people, including ministers, joined the festival making the devotees wait for hours.

Rituals began at the temple early morning followed by the commencement of events.

Telangana animal husbandry minister, T Srinivas Yadav presented the ‘pattu vastralu’ for the festival while the ceremony was streaming live for devotees on television sets that were set up, especially for the occasion.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) arranged special buses for the devotees who travelled into the city from other districts.

On the other hand, civic administration took care of the road works and the police apart oversaw the security arrangements.

While the road stretch was barricaded to streamline the movement of the devotees near the temple, traffic restrictions were placed.

Rathotsavam of Goddess Yellamma is scheduled to be held on Wednesday (June 21).