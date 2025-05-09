Hyderabad student booked for criticising Operation Sindoor

Hyderabad: A case has been booked against a Hyderabad student pursuing her Bachelor’s of Business Administration (BBA) in a private degree college at Champapet for allegedly passing remarks in support of Pakistan and condemning Operation Sindoor, India’s offensive against suspected terror camps in Pakistan.

The girl reportedly posted “Pakistan Zindabad” in the college friends’ whatsapp group, and raised doubts on the Pahalgam terror incident in which 26 tourists were killed in Kashmir on April 22.

The Hyderabad student also posted some statements in support of Pakistan on social media platform instagram. The issue came to light after some of the college students informed the management and leaked the information to outsiders.

The college management placed the student under suspension till further notice. A case has been booked under Sections 196 (196. Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 353 (2) – ( Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement or report containing false information, rumour or alarming news, including through electronic means, with intent to create or promote, or which is likely to create or promote, on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste or community or any other ground whatsoever, feelings of enmity, hatred or ill will between different religious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communities shall be punished with imprisonment which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both) of BNS Act.

The complaint was lodged by the Hyderabad college principal A Buchi Reddy.

On Friday, members of different organisations staged a protest in front of the college demanding dismissal of the Hyderabad student and for criminal action.