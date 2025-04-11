Hyderabad student dies by suicide at NIT Warangal

Hyderabad: A B.Tech second year student died by suicide at NIT Warangal on Thursday, April 10. The student was a native of Hyderabad.

The student was identified as 22-year-old Hritik Sai. He was staying at a hostel and reportedly depressed due to low marks. He went missing from the hostel on Wednesday. His friends and hostel staff informed Sai’s parents regarding the same.

On Thursday, locals informed police regarding a body found in the Vaddepalli lake on the outskirts of Kazipet. The police recovered the body and shifted it to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Warangal.

The police circulated pictures and details of the deceased on social media. Sai’s friends identified the pictures and informed the police regarding the student’s unusual behaviour in the college. The Warangal police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.