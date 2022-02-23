Hyderabad: SI injured as gau rakshaks pelt stones at police in Karmanghat

Hyderabad: A sub-inspector (SI) from the Vanasthalipuram police station suffered grave injuries to his head after being stone-pelted by members of the right-wing brigade in Karmanghat.

The SI Madhava Reddy’s skull is said to have been brutalised. After the assault, the cop was rushed into neuro-surgery. The DCP of LB Nagar, Sunpreet Singh informed Siasat.com that Reddy is obtaining treatment at Kamineni hospital currently and as per Vanasthalipuram Inspector K Satyanarayana’s statements, Reddy will be discharged after minor surgery.

Reddy was injured during a protest by right-wing vigilantes, who had staged a dharna against cattle transporters in Karmanghat. According to police, right-wing vigilantes stopped a vehicle transporting cattle and were in turn beaten up in Karmanghat. They allegedly rushed into a nearby Hanuman temple to seek protection. The incident worsened after both parties started pelting stones at each other.

After this incident, huge numbers of Hindu activists gathered at Hanuman Temple, Karmanghat under Saroornagar PS limits to protest and obstruct the free flow of traffic on the main road.

In this incident, when the police tried to pacify the unruly mob, they started chanting slogans and pelting stones at the police which is also when the Vanasthalipuram SI was attacked.

Meanwhile, the Telangana police said it arrested seven individuals who have been accused of rioting and illegal transportation of cattle which created communal tensions in Karmanghat.