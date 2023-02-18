Hyderabad: T-Hub, HAL collaborate to boost aerospace, defence start-ups

Hyderabad: Telangana government’s brainchild T-Hub in the city has collaborated with Navratna Defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to support startups in the aerospace and defence composite market.

T-Hub inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HAL that will assist startups in building Proof of Concepts (PoC), giving them the opportunity to gain industry expertise and supporting them in bringing their ideas to life.

Also Read Hyderabad: Over 350 job applications register with startups for Internship Mela

Startups in the aerospace and defence composite markets are predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1 percent from 2021 to 2027.

T-Hub will provide access to startups with expertise in niche technological areas, as well as mentorship, training, and support services.

Director (R&D), HAL, Dr D K Sunil said that he expects the partnership to help the country and HAL achieve self-reliance in cutting-edge defence technologies in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat.

“Startups will now be able to gain support to bring their ideas to market,” said T-Hub CEO Mahankali Srinivas Rao.

“This can include access to specialized facilities and equipment, guidance on industry best practices, and opportunities for collaboration and co-innovation,” the CEO added.