Hyderabad: Tadbun Kabristan urges govt to reconsider metro land acquisition

Hyderabad: The Intezamia Committee of Tadbun Kabristan, located at Tadbun in Secunderabad demanded the state government relook into the plans to acquire over 4000 square yards of land of the graveyard for metro rail works.

The committee president, Mohammed Abid, said the government issued a notification for the Double Decker metro rail corridor that will run from Paradise Junction in Secunderabad to Dairy Farm Road. The corridor will be 5.32 kilometers long, with 4.65 kilometres of elevated corridor and 0.6 kilometers of underground tunnel.

After the notification appeared in two newspapers, the committee members met several key government officials and public representatives asking them to relook into the proposal.

Abid said the graveyard is linked to 19 mosques in and around Bowenpally and Tadban. “Approximately one acre of land is proposed to be acquired for the project. Already, we are facing problems performing burial of the bodies due to the dearth of space,” said Mohammed Abid.

The committee members met advisor to the government for minority affairs, Mohd Ali Shabbir, Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajendra and other government officials and submitted a representation.