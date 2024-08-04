Hyderabad techie gang rape: Orders issued to shut down restaurant 

Srirastu Bommarillu Bar Restaurant & Hotel in Omkar Nagar was recently in news following an incident of a female software engineer being allegedly gangraped by her friends.

Srirastu Bommarillu Bar Restaurant & Hotel has been ordered to shut down by sub-divisional magistrate

Hyderabad: In the recent incident of gang rape of a software engineer by two people including her childhood friend, authorities have ordered to shut down the location where the incident took place.

Srirastu Bommarillu Bar Restaurant & Hotel in Omkar Nagar near Bairamalguda, Hyderabad, has been ordered to shut down by sub-divisional magistrate, Kandukur, Rangareddy district. 

The action follows a joint complaint lodged by the Vanasthalipuram station house officer and commissioner of police Sudheer Babu on the grounds of causing inconvenience to the public by encouraging illegal activities and indiscriminately allowing individuals to drink alcohol and stay in the rooms through day and night.

Srirastu Bommarillu Bar Restaurant & Hotel in Omkar Nagar was recently in news following an incident of a female software engineer being allegedly gangraped by her friends. The incident reportedlly took place in one of the rooms in the hotel, after the victim and the two accused consumed alcohol from the bar of the same establishment.

