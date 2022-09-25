Hyderabad: OU student attacked by teen outside campus

Hyderabad: An 18-year-old boy stabbed a teen girl with a knife near the Osmania University campus on Saturday night.

The victim was an 18-year-old girl studying at the university. Speaking to Siasat.com, the Osmania University police SHO Ramesh Naik, the accused and victim were lovers.

She was on her way out of the campus with her friend when the accused, named Ranjith, approached them and they both got into an argument.

During the altercation, Ranjith allegedly lunged at the victim with a knife. Police said that the victim sustained a hand injury and was taken to the nearby public hospital for treatment.

Ranjith is absconding, and a search team is on the lookout for him, informed the police.