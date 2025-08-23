Hyderabad: Telangana govt to hold 1 day camp for transgender IDs

Hyderabad: Telangana Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Senior Citizens and Transgender persons, will be conducting a state-level camp on August 26, providing transgender persons in the state with a certificate of identity.

The camp will be held at Nalgonda X Roads, Malakpet, at the office of the Director of the Department for Empowerment of PwDs, Senior Citizens and Transgender persons.

Also Read Telangana govt to hire transgenders in other jobs after traffic dept

Transgender persons across the state can avail a ‘Transgender Certificate of Identity’ and Aadhar services at the camp between 10:30 am and 5:30 pm.

The Transgender certificate and identity card are nationally recognised and provided by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The certificate is a mandatory document to avail the welfare measures being provided under the SMILE scheme.