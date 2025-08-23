Hyderabad: Telangana govt to hold 1 day camp for transgender IDs

Hyderabad: Telangana Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Senior Citizens and Transgender persons, will be conducting a state-level camp on August 26, providing transgender persons in the state with a certificate of identity.
The camp will be held at Nalgonda X Roads, Malakpet, at the office of the Director of the Department for Empowerment of PwDs, Senior Citizens and Transgender persons.
Transgender persons across the state can avail a ‘Transgender Certificate of Identity’ and Aadhar services at the camp between 10:30 am and 5:30 pm.
The Transgender certificate and identity card are nationally recognised and provided by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
The certificate is a mandatory document to avail the welfare measures being provided under the SMILE scheme.