Hyderabad: Telangana govt to hold 1 day camp for transgender IDs

The Transgender certificate and identity card are nationally recognised and provided by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 23rd August 2025 8:16 pm IST
Logo of Telangana government
Hyderabad: Telangana Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Senior Citizens and Transgender persons, will be conducting a state-level camp on August 26, providing transgender persons in the state with a certificate of identity.

The camp will be held at Nalgonda X Roads, Malakpet, at the office of the Director of the Department for Empowerment of PwDs, Senior Citizens and Transgender persons.

Transgender persons across the state can avail a ‘Transgender Certificate of Identity’ and Aadhar services at the camp between 10:30 am and 5:30 pm.

The certificate is a mandatory document to avail the welfare measures being provided under the SMILE scheme. 

