Hyderabad: TFMC’s ‘IT Handloom mela’ to be held in Madhapur

Hyderabad: The Telangana Facilities Management Council (TFMC) will be holding the 20th edition of the three-day handloom mela from January 10 to January 12.

The exhibition will be held at the ground floor food court, Galaxy, in Madhapur.

Display of Gadwal Pochampally, Siddipet, IKKAT Pattu sarees, handicraft products, and handloom kurtas will be the attraction of the mela which expects about 5000 IT employees as visitors.

TFMC further aims to organise 11 melas in the year 2023 and reach about 4 lakh, IT employees.

President of TFMC, Satyanarayana Mathala said, “Through these exhibitions, we will help the handloom sector sell clothes worth Rs 4 crore and we would like to organise one handloom mela in every IT Park.”

“Organising handloom melas in the IT offices, facilities and parks was an initiative TFMC embarked in the year 2017. Since then, barring two years of the corona, five lakh IT employees were reached and awareness for handloom textiles was created,” said the president.

‘Handloom Monday’ was a call given by the minister for IT KT Rama Rao to promote handlooms and support the weavers’ community by wearing handloom clothes every Monday.

As part of this drive, TFMC has been organising handloom melas from time to time with 19 melas held so far.

“Work from home, office, village or work from anywhere, or work in hybrid mode, but wear handlooms every Monday,” says the Telangana facilities management council to all the IT employees.

Several facilities management professionals and IT employees wearing handloom clothes, and blazers will grace the mela.

Through this mela, TFMC is reviving its pledge to support handlooms and weavers and promote them.