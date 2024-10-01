Hyderabad: TGCSB arrests 27 cyber crime fraudsters from Rajasthan

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on cybercriminals, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) conducted a special operation at three different locations in Rajasthan. During the operation held last month, 27 cyber graudsters involved in over 189 cybercrime cases in Telangana and a staggering 2223 cases across India were apprehended.

Four teams from TGCSB camped in Rajasthan and carried out this operation during the last fortnight of September 2024 as part of its ‘zero tolerance’ policy against cyber crimes. “The TGCSB has recently formed a Special Operations Wing as part of a strategic approach to conduct centralized and large-scale interstate operations to curb cyber crimes. This was the first operation carried out by this special operations wing,” said Shikha Goel, Director, TGCSB.

The TGCSB teams were deployed at various locations in Rajasthan (Jaipur, Jodhpur and Nagaur) and conducted operations in surrounding areas. Real-time technical support team from CSB HQ coordinated 24×7 with the field level teams deployed in Rajasthan. During the operations, the teams arrested 27 cyber fraudsters who were involved in opening and operating 29 Mule Accounts which had suspicious transactions to the tune of Rs 11,01,18,882-as per initial estimates.

“These accused who are involved in 2223 cyber crimes across India, including 189 cases in Telangana, in which the total amount lost is 9 Crores have willingly allowed their accounts to be used for conducting cybercrimes. Their crimes included Business and Investment, Trading, and Digital arrest cases,” said the official.

A total of 31 mobile phones, 37 SIM Cards, 13 ATM Cards, 7 Cheque Books, 2 Cancelled Cheques, 2 Hard Discs, and certain other documents were seized from their possession. The arrested accused were brought on transit warrants from Rajasthan and now lodged in various jails in Telangana. Further, 33 more Cyber Criminals were identified during the operation, and We are working to arrest them in the near future.

The complicity of bank officials in opening and operating of the said mule accounts is also being examined, and action will be taken against them as per law, stated Shikha Goel. The main purpose of this operation was to break the supply chain of illicit bank accounts for facilitating cybercrimes, she added.