Hyderabad: TGFDC holds 2-day events for World Wildlife Week

Hyderabad: The Telangana Forest Development Corporation (TGFDC) is conducting various events and activities for two days as part of “Paalapittala Panduga” (Kingfisher festival) being held at the Botanical Gardens on October 5 and 6, on the occasion of the 70th World Wildlife Week from October 2 to October 8.

The inaugural day’s events on Saturday was kicked-off by Tanuja, assistant director (eco-tourism), TGFDC, where activities like nature quiz, plants exhibition, snake show and bird-walk were held. Visitors were explained about the importance of various medicinal plants, and their necessity in the environment.

Friends of Snakes society volunteers explained the precautions people could take to prevent snake-bite. On Sunday, there will be a photography competition from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., slow-cycling games from 7 a.m. to 7.30 am, treasure-hunt from 8.30 a.m. to 10 a.m., and a snake show from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Those interested in participating in these programmes can contact 9346364583. Tanuja said that there would be no registration fee for these events.