After YTPS protests, TGGENCO denies privatisation plans

Hyderabad: Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TGGENCO) has clarified that the outsourcing of certain works at the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant (YTPS) does not amount to privatisation, following concerns raised by employees and power sector workers over the proposal.

TGGENCO said reports claiming that Coal Handling Plant (CHP) and Ash Handling Plant (AHP) operations at YTPS were being privatised were incorrect. The corporation stated that neither the Telangana government nor TGGENCO management has any proposal to privatise YTPS or any part of its power generation infrastructure.

The clarification comes after protests and objections from employees over the outsourcing plan, with workers expressing concerns about the impact of handing over key plant activities to private agencies.

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TGGENCO said YTPS will continue to remain fully owned and managed by the state-run utility and its public sector character will not change. It added that outsourcing of selected Operation and Maintenance (O&M) works is a routine practice followed by thermal power utilities across India.

The corporation said similar arrangements are already in place at other power generation facilities, including Singareni Thermal Power Plant and Bhadradri Thermal Power Station.

Explaining the reason behind the decision, TGGENCO said YTPS Stage-I currently has around 30 separate work contracts covering CHP, AHP, belt jointing, belt replacement and emergency works. It said the involvement of multiple agencies has led to coordination issues and operational challenges.

To improve plant operations, TGGENCO said it plans to consolidate these works and entrust them to a single specialised agency through an open e-tender process.

The utility also clarified that the move will not affect TGGENCO engineers or regular employees and said the outsourcing process should not be interpreted as a step towards privatisation.