Hyderabad: Three arrested for abducting businessman

Hyderabad: The Meerpet police arrested three people who allegedly kidnapped a businessman enthralling financial disputes between them on Thursday.



The accused were identified as V Pawan Kumar, 36, Renivatla Venkatesh, 30, and Abotula Govinda Rao, 29, natives of Andhra Pradesh.



According to the police, the victim Rayidi Radhakrishna and Pawan had started an internet business as partners where Pawan invested around 70 lakh rupees.



Differences emerged between the two over a period of time after which Pawan asked for a refund of his money invested in the business.

Rashakrishna’s refusal of a refund led to enmity between them. Later, Radhakrishna shifted to Hyderabad.

The Meerpet inspector, M Mahender Reddy said, “Pawan tracked down the residential address of Radhakrishna in the city through his sources and came here recently along with two of his associates Govinda and Kannan. On Tuesday morning the suspects kidnapped Radhakrishna who was on his way to his office and bundled him in a car and demanded money from his family”.

The businessman was later released, said the police.

On receiving a complaint from the wife of Radhakrishna, the police formed teams and nabbed all three persons, and rescued the man while one of their associates Patnam Kannan, 42 remain absconding.