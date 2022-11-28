Hyderabad: Three persons arrested for rash driving in the city

Hyderabad: The Santoshnagar police booked a case against five students for allegedly driving dangerously and causing nuisance on the road at IS Sadan on Saturday night.

Three persons are arrested in the case booked under Sections 336, 279, 290, 510 r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, one person is absconding.

DCP (south) zone P Sai Chaitanya, said on Saturday night around 12.30 a.m the police patrol car found a person driving Willyz jeep that had no registration number displayed and some other youth on two motorcycles following it and making stunts of the main road and creating disturbance and endangering the life and personal safety of public.

“Our officers tried to catch them, but on seeing them they fled away from the spot. On seeing stunts and racing of the bikers and jeep drivers the public and road passers panicked,” the DCP stated.

The arrested persons are identified as Syed Sahiluddin alias Syed Sauth, 20, a resident of Santoshnagar, Mohd. Rizwan, 19 , resident of Edi bazar and Mohd Sohail , 20, resident of Hafeez baba nagar are arrested. Shaik Ammad-bin-Abdul-Rahman-al-Amodi alias Amodi, 19 years, a resident of Chandrayangutta and Mohd Yousuf, 19, a native of Karnataka is absconding. The police seized Jeep Willyz and Pulsar bike.

“Suspects sheets against all the accused are being opened for their keen surveillance in future,” the DCP stated.