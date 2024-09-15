Hyderabad: Tight security at defected MLA Arekapudi Gandhi’s house

Hyderabad: A large number of policemen were deployed at the residence of Serilingampally MLA and Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Arekapudi Gandhi here on Sunday, September 15, to prevent any untoward incident in view of the likely arrival of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders.

About 200 policemen were deployed around the residence of Gandhi, whose appointment as PAC Chairman sparked political tension between Opposition BRS and the ruling Congress party.

Police remained alert to prevent any law and order problems in view of reports that BRS leaders were planning to hold a meeting at Gandhi’s residence.

Deployment of police personnel amid continuing tension between Congress and BRS was causing inconvenience to people living around Gandhi’s house in Vivekananda Nagar.

BRS leaders, including senior leader T Harish Rao were placed under house arrest on Friday to foil their plan to gather at Gandhi’s house in retaliation to the attack on BRS Huzurabad MLA P Kaushik Reddy’s house by Gandhi’s supporters on Thursday.

A bitter war of words between Kaushik Reddy and Gandhi turned ugly when the latter, along with his supporters, reached the BRS MLA’s house in Kondapur and dared him to come out.

Gandhi, who defected from BRS to Congress in July, resorted to the action after Kaushik Reddy declared that he would go to Gandhi’s house, hoist the BRS flag, and offer him a BRS scarf. Kaushik Reddy had thrown the challenge after Gandhi claimed that he was still with BRS.

The defected MLA made the claim to counter criticism by the BRS over his appointment as PAC Chairman by the Assembly Speaker.

During the protest outside Kaushik Reddy’s house, some supporters of Gandhi barged into the premises and damaged window panes and flower pots. Police had arrested Gandhi and his supporters. On a complaint by Kaushik Reddy, police booked an attempt-to-murder case against Gandhi and others. His son and Miyapur corporator Uppalapati Srikanth, corporator Venkatesh Goud, and others were also named as accused.

Kaushik Reddy alleged that Gandhi and his followers broke open the gates of his house and vandalised the property by throwing stones, tomatoes, eggs, and other items.

The BRS legislator claimed that the mob’s intention was to kill him. Earlier, a suo moto case was registered against Gandhi and 14 others, charging them with unlawful assembly, criminal conspiracy, and criminal trespass.

Following Thursday’s incident, Kaushik Reddy had declared that there would be retaliatory action.

He had announced plans to hold a meeting of BRS leaders and workers at Gandhi’s house on Friday. Police, however, foiled the plans by placing Kaushik Reddy and other BRS leaders under house arrest.