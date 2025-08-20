Hyderabad: Iconic singer Lucky Ali, who has given us timeless hits like O Sanam, Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum and Kitni Haseen Zindagi Hai Yeh, is all set to perform in Hyderabad once again.

The legendary singer’s upcoming tour was announced on Instagram with the message that read, “Lucky Ali’s back on tour, and we can’t keep calm. Get ready to witness the first ever RE:SOUND experience with Lucky Ali, live across India.”

Hyderabad will get to experience his soulful music on December 13 at The League, with tickets priced from Rs 999 to premium passes going up to Rs 40,000, available exclusively on BookMyShow.

The singer rose to fame with O Sanam from his debut album Sunoh, and has since given music lovers countless unforgettable tracks including Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum from Kaho Na Pyaar Hai and Hairat from Anjaana Anjaani.

With numerous awards to his credit, including Best Pop Male Vocalist, Lucky Ali continues to hold a special place in the hearts of fans. His Hyderabad concert promises to be nothing short of magical, another night every music lover will cherish here.