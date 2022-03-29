Hyderabad to house South Asia’s biggest bio-research facility

Hyderabad: Union minister for culture and tourism G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday announced the unveiling of a medical research facility in Hyderabad. He said that it would be the biggest and most technologically advanced facility in South Asia which will be inaugurated on April 1 by Union Health minister Mansukh Mandviya.

Kishan Reddy said that with the Centre’s focus on health and family welfare, National Animal Research Facility for Biomedical Research has been built in Hyderabad’s genome valley over 100 acres, costing around Rs 400 crores. He added that the many institutes that constitute the facility have been built to industrial standards.

Kishan Reddy said, “New medicine for people will be researched, as well as making vaccines quick accessible. The facility will bring Bio technology, bio-pharma and bio-medical research to one place. This is an important step for our state, country, and for humankind.”

The union minister stated that technology for research has been brought from various countries, aiming for a state-of-the-art facility. Animal rearing at the facility will be up to international standards, as the animals will be treated well and will be invaluable to research.

The minister also spoke about the on-going national cultural festival, Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav and said that it was a rare opportunity to be hosting the festival. “It is my honour to have brought the festival to the Telugu states. It will be held in different states every year, so it might take many years before we can host again.” He expressed that the opportunity should not be missed and that everyone should visit the events. The festival is ongoing at Warangal.

Speaking about the current paddy crisis in Telangana, the minister said that there is an atmosphere in the city complaining about the center, but the ruling government is not utilising what was provided.

“MMTS phase 2 is ready, but the government will not finish a few formalities to get it running. I brought sanctions from the Centre for a science facility, but the state government is not allocating the required land. Before Huzurabad elections, there were no problems with paddy procurement,” he added. Kishan Reddy also said that trains were planned to Kothagudem, which received no response, along with plans to expand the Hyderabad metro.