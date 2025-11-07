We at Siasat.com are now taking our readers on a new journey, this time to explore the beautiful weekend getaways and trekking spots around Pune for our Hyderabad readers who love weekend adventures and nature escapes. Surrounded by the Sahyadri hills, Pune offers plenty of easy treks that mix history, greenery, and stunning views perfect for first-time trekkers. Here is our guide for Hyderabadis.

Getting There from Hyderabad

By Air: The fastest option direct flights take just about 1 hour.

By Train: A comfortable 9-10 hour overnight journey.

By Road: A smooth 560 km drive via NH65, ideal for a scenic road trip with food and chai stops.

Once in Pune, most trekking trails are within two hours’ reach, making weekend plans simple and fun.

Best trekking spots in Pune to visit in November, December

1. Lohagad Fort Trek (3,389 ft)

Distance: 60 km from Pune

Trek Time: 2 hours

What to See: Pawna Lake, Bhaja and Karla Caves, lush valleys.

Lohagad, meaning “Iron Fort,” is a sturdy hill fort perfect for beginners. The steps are well-maintained, and the top offers sweeping monsoon views that feel straight out of a movie.

2. Tikona Fort Trek (3,500 ft)

Distance: 52 km from Pune

Trek Time: 1.5 hours one way

What to See: Pawna Dam, Trimbakeshwar temple, Kamshet countryside.

The triangular-shaped Tikona Fort is short and scenic. You will find small caves, water tanks, and panoramic views a rewarding climb for new trekkers.

3. Rajmachi Fort Trek (2,710 ft)

Distance: 80 km from Pune

Trek Time: 2.5 to 3 hours from Udhewadi

What to See: Waterfalls, twin forts Shrivardhan and Manaranjan, forest trails.

Rajmachi is a beautiful monsoon trek with misty paths and night camping options. The views of the Ulhas valley are truly unforgettable.

4. Sinhagad Fort Trek (4,320 ft)

Distance: 35 km from Pune

Trek Time: 1.5 hours

What to See: Maratha-era ruins, Khadakwasla Dam, local food stalls.

A favourite among locals, Sinhagad offers a short, steep climb and historical charm. Don’t miss the hot pithla-bhakri and curd sold at the top.

5. Korigad Fort Trek (3,050 ft)

Distance: 90 km from Pune (near Aamby Valley)

Trek Time: 1.5 to 2 hours

What to See: Ancient temples, intact fort walls, panoramic valley views.

This gentle forest trek is ideal for beginners and families. The top has huge ramparts and small ponds perfect for photos and picnics.

Travel Tip

Start early, wear sturdy shoes, and carry water and snacks. Pune’s treks are short, scenic, and beginner-friendly, a perfect nature break from city life.

So when you crave fresh mountain air and a touch of history, pack your bag and head to Pune where every fort has a story and every climb rewards you with a view.