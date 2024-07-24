Hyderabad to see vaccine drive as Japanese Encephalitis cases reported

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is set to conduct a vaccine drive in Hyderabad as Japanese Encephalitis cases have been reported in the city.

The drive is meant for children in the age group of nine months to 15 years.

Vaccine drive in Hyderabad to begin tomorrow

Speaking to Siasat.com, Hyderabad District Medical Health Officer (DMHO) Dr. J. Venkati said on Tuesday that the drive in the city will begin on Thursday.

He said that the aim is to vaccinate six lakh children against Japanese Encephalitis.

Providing details about the disease, he mentioned that Japanese Encephalitis cases are usually reported during the monsoon season in Hyderabad. As a precautionary measure, this vaccine drive is being conducted before the peak of the monsoon season.

Regarding the venue of the drive, he stated that the vaccine will be administered at private and government schools and Anganwadi centers in the city.

Also Read Viral fever cases increase in Hyderabad, doctors advise precautions

Ahead of the vaccine drive, Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durishetty also held a meeting with the health officer and other stakeholders.

Japanese Encephalitis transmission, symptoms

Japanese Encephalitis is caused by the Japanese Encephalitis virus (JEV), which is spread by mosquitoes.

As there is no cure for the disease, treatment focuses on relieving symptoms. However, there is a vaccine for the disease.

The symptoms of the disease include:

High fever Headache Gastrointestinal pain Vomiting

To prepare for the peak monsoon season, as the disease spreads during this time, the Telangana government has decided to administer the vaccine in Hyderabad as well.