Hyderabad: Traffic advisory at Sitaphalmandi in view of sewerage works

Hyderabad: The city police said that traffic will be diverted from November 30 to December 11 in view of ongoing repairs of sewerage works being carried out on the roads by the Hyderabad Metropolitan water supply and Sewerage board (HMWSSB) under Gopalpuram police station limits.

Also Read Hyderabad: 37 more Basthi Dawakhanas to come in GHMC limits

Traffic going to Sitaphalmandi from Chilkalguda X roads should proceed towards Alugaddabavi and take ‘U” turn at Metro Pillar No. C1139 and take diversion through Railway quarters’ road to reach Sitaphalmandi.

The advisory issued under the instructions of Joint Commissioner of Police for traffic requested citizens to take alternate routes to reach their destinations.

They were further asked to cooperate with the traffic police.