Hyderabad traffic advisory issued ahead of Republic Day celebrations

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police has issued an advisory for Sunday, January 26 which also marks the 76th Republic Day.

Republic Day celebration will be held in Parade Grounds and Raj Bhavan. Commuters are advised to avoid roads from Panjagutta – Greenlands – Begumpet – Secunderabad Parade Ground, MG Road, RP Road and SD Road between 7:30 am and 11:30 am to ensure smooth traffic flow.

The road from Tivoli X-roads to Plaza X-roads will be closed as per the need during the Republic Day celebrations.

Traffic congestion is expected at Sangeeth X roads, YMCA X roads, Patny X roads, SBI X roads, Plaza, CTO Junction, Brookbond Junction, Tivoli Junction, Sweekar Upakar Junction, Secunderabad Club, Tadbund X roads, Rasoolpura, Begumpet, Paradise, Monappa Junction and VV Statue Junction.

Traffic advisory for various places in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad traffic advisory states that traffic coming from Begumpet towards Sangeeth X roads will be diverted at CTO Junction towards Balamrai – Brooke Bond – Tivoli –Sweekar Upkar – YMCA – St. Johns Rotary – Sangeeth X roads.

Traffic coming from Karkhana and JBS towards SBI and Patny will be diverted at Sweekar Upakar towards YMCA – Clock Tower – Patny or towards Tivoli-Brook bond – Balamrai – CTO Junction.

Traffic coming from RP Road towards SBI X Roads will be diverted at Patny X roads towards Paradise.

Traffic coming from Sangeeth X roads towards Begumpet will be diverted at YMCA towards Clock Tower – Patny – Paradise – CTO Junction – Rasoolpura – Begumpet.

Traffic coming from Bowenpally and Tanbund towards Tivoli will be diverted at Brook Bond towards CTO Junction – Ranigunj – Tankbund.

Traffic coming from Patny will not be allowed towards SBH-Sweekar Upakar and will be diverted towards Clock Tower-YMCA or Paradise-CTO Junction.

Traffic coming from RTA, Trimulgherry and Karkhana towards Plaza will be diverted at Tivoli towards Sweekar Upakar, YMCA or Brook bond, Balamrai, CTO Junction.

Traffic coming from Shadan College will be diverted at VV Statue towards Panjagutta and Khairatabad flyover during the ‘AT HOME’ reception between 4 pm and 7 pm if required.

Traffic coming from Panjagutta and Begumpet towards Raj Bavan will be diverted at Monappa Junction towards Begumpet and Panjagutta between 4 pm and 7 pm if required.

Traffic at Raj Bhavan

The Hyderabad traffic advisory states that all invitees having ‘Pink Car Passes’ can enter Raj Bhavan through Gate I and exit through Gate II.

Others having ‘White Car Passes’ will enter through Gate III and alight in front of the New Guest House. Vehicles will exit through GS Gate.

Parking will be allotted at Raj Bhavan quarters by-lane, Sumskruthi Community Hall, Govt School, Raj Bhavan Quarters, Govt Nursing College and Raj Bhavan Post Office Building.

Those intending to travel by trains and buses are advised to start early and reach the Secunderabad Railway Station and Jubilee Bus Station (Picket) in time to avoid getting stuck in Hyderabad traffic, the advisory stated.

All citizens are requested to note the above traffic arrangements use alternative routes to reach their destinations and cooperate with the Hyderabad traffic police.