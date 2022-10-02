Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued ahead of Saddula Bathukamma

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Saddula Bathukamma celebrations in the city, Hyderabad Traffic Police has released traffic regulations for October 3.

The restrictions were released at LB Stadium, Liberty Junction, and Upper Tank Bund in the city from afternoon 3 pm to night 9 pm on Monday.

Traffic will be diverted at the following locations:

Traffic coming from Chapel road towards BJR Statue will be diverted at the AR petrol pump towards PCR. vehicles coming from SBI Gunfoundry towards Basheerbagh flyover will be diverted towards Chapel Road.

Motorists from Ravindra Bharathi and Hill Fort road will be diverted towards Sujatha High School.

Vehicles from the Basheerbagh flyover will not be allowed to take the right turn at BJR Statue and will have to proceed up to SBI Gunfoundry.

Traffic from Old MLA Quarters towards Basheerbagh will be diverted towards Himayat Nagar Y Junction and vehicles from King Koti and Boggulakunta proceeding to Basheerbagh via Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan will be diverted at King Koti X Roads towards Tajmahal.

Traffic from Himayat Nagar Y Junction via Liberty towards Upper Tank Bunk will be diverted towards Basheerbagh flyover.

Traffic coming from Secunderabad towards Upper Tank bund will be diverted at Karbala Maidan towards Bible House-Jabbar complex- Kavadiguda – Lower Tank Bund-Katta Maisamma and Telugu Thalli flyover.

Traffic from Iqbal Minar towards Upper Tank bund will be diverted at Old Gate Secretariat onto the Telugu thalli flyover–Kattamaisamma-Indira park-Gandhi Nagar-RTC X Road.

Traffic from Punjagutta and Raj Bavan road towards Khairatabad flyover will be diverted at Indira Gandhi Statue towards Prasads IMAX and Mint Lane.

Vehicles from Nallagutta junction towards Budha Bhavan will be diverted at Nallagutta X Roads towards Ranigunj and Necklace road.

Traffic coming from Himayat Nagar and Basheerbagh towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Ambedkar Statue towards Telugu Thalli Junction-NTR Marg.

Traffic coming from Musheerbad and Kavadiguda towards Upper Tank bund will be diverted at Kavadiguda X Road towards Lower Tank Bund-Kattamaisamma.

Parking setups:

VIPs and police personnel have parking spaces assigned at Tennis Ground, LB Stadium. Vehicles from the print and electronic media will be parked at the SCERT office close to BJR Circle.

All buses transporting guests will travel to Necklace Road, which is behind Buddha Bhavan. At Nizam College Ground, reserved parking is set up.