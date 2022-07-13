Hyderabad: Traffic advisory released ahead of vice-prez’s visit

Hyderabad: City traffic will be either diverted or stopped in connection with the upcoming visit of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on July 14, said the Telangana traffic department in an advisory issued on Wednesday.

At 10 AM on Thursday, the Vice President will proceed to Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society to attend an event. He will take the route – Raghavendra Colony, Shivarampally, Rajendra Nagar, Peddamma Temple, Jubilee Hills Check Post, NFCL, Taj Krishna Junction, Care Hospital, Masabtank Flyover, NMDC, and PV Narasimha Rao Expressway.

On completion of the event, which is at 11:50 AM, the Vice President will take the same route to return to his residence.

Citizens are requested to plan their route and timings accordingly and cooperate with the traffic police.