Hyderabad traffic police issues advisory as Amit Shah visits Parade Grounds

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued an advisory as Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Parade Grounds, Secunderabad.

In view of the meeting at the Parade Grounds, the public is requested to avoid roads from Panjagutta-Greenlands-Begumpet to Secunderabad Parade Grounds. Additionally, the road between Tivoli X-roads to Plaza X-roads will be closed.

Hyderabad traffic police expect congestion near Parade Grounds

Amid Amit Shah’s visit to Parade Grounds, the following junctions in Hyderabad will witness traffic congestion:

Chilakalguda X roads Alugaddabai X roads Sangeeth X roads YMCA X roads Patny X roads SBH X roads Plaza CTO Junction Brookbond Junction Tivoli Junction SweekarUpakar Junction Secunderabad Club Trimulgherry X roads Tadbund X roads Centre Point Diamond Point Bowenpally X roads Rasoolpura, Begumpet Paradise

The public has been requested to avoid MG Road, RP Road, and SD Road between 5 pm and 9 pm today.

Diversion points

Amid Amit Shah’s visit to Parade Grounds, Hyderabad Traffic Police are going to implement traffic diversions at various places.

Traffic coming from Alugaddabia and Secunderabad Railway Station will be diverted at Sangeeth X roads towards Clock tower-Patny-Paradise.

Vehicles from Tukaramgate will be diverted to St. Johns Rotary towards Sangeeth-Clock tower-Patny-Paradise.

Similarly, commuters coming from Sangeeth X roads towards Begumpet will be diverted at Clock tower-Patny-Paradise-CTO-Rasoolpura-towards Begumpet.

At CTO X roads, traffic coming from Begumpet towards Sangeeth X roads will be diverted towards Balamrai-Brooke Bond-Tivoli-SweekarUpkar-YMCA-St.Johns Rotary-towards Sangeeth X roads.

Traffic coming from Bowenpaly, Tadbund, towards Tivoli will be diverted at Brook Bond towards CTO-Ranigunj-Tankbund.

Vehicular movement from Karkhana, JBS towards SBH-Patny will be diverted at SweekarUpakar towards YMCA-Clock Tower-Patny or towards Tivoli-Brook bond-Balamrai-CTO.

Vehicles from Patny will not be allowed towards SBH-Sweekar Upakar. They will be diverted towards Clock Tower-YMCA or Paradise-CTO.

At Tivoli, traffic coming from RTA Trimulgherry, Karkhana, Malkajgiri, Safulguda towards Plaza will be diverted towards Sweekar Upakar, YMCA, or Brook bond, Balamrai, CTO.

Traffic coming from Jubilee Hills Check Post towards Begumpet will be diverted at Panjagutta towards Khairtabad and at Green lands towards Raj Bhavan.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has asked the public to note the above diversions and take alternate routes due to the public meeting by Amit Shah at Parade Grounds.

Amit Shah to address poll rallies in AP, Telangana

Today, the Union Home Minister will campaign in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in support of the BJP candidates for the upcoming elections.

According to a release from BJP Telangana unit, Shah would be addressing three separate rallies at Sirpur Kagaznagar, Nizamabad, and Hyderabad.

Telangana is going to vote for the Lok Sabha polls on May 13.