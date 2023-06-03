Hyderabad traffic police issues advisory for June 4

Hyderabad: Traffic movement will be restricted on June 4 from 9 pm onwards to commemorate Telangana Formation Day, city police said.
The vehicular movement will be stopped for a while when foot patrol passes through these junctions:
- Orissa Island
- CVR/BVB Junction
- Journalist Colony Junction
- Road No. 45 Junction
- Jubilee Hills Check Post Junction
- KBR Park Junction
- Cancer Hospital Junction
Telangana Formation Day celebrations started on June 2.
The celebrations will be a 21-day affair concluding on June 22. On the last day, people across villages, towns, cities, and schools will pay homage to the martyrs.
A grand rally will be organized at Tank Bund where chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will inaugurate the newly-constructed Martyrs Memorial.