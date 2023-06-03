Hyderabad traffic police issues advisory for June 4

Traffic will be stopped at these junctions from 9 pm as the Police engages in a foot patrol exercise

(Representative Image)

Hyderabad: Traffic movement will be restricted on June 4 from 9 pm onwards to commemorate Telangana Formation Day, city police said.

The vehicular movement will be stopped for a while when foot patrol passes through these junctions:

  1. Orissa Island
  2. CVR/BVB Junction
  3. Journalist Colony Junction
  4. Road No. 45 Junction
  5. Jubilee Hills Check Post Junction
  6. KBR Park Junction
  7. Cancer Hospital Junction
A route map detailing the foot patrol (Photo: Hyderabad Traffic Police)

Telangana Formation Day celebrations started on June 2.

The celebrations will be a 21-day affair concluding on June 22. On the last day, people across villages, towns, cities, and schools will pay homage to the martyrs.

A grand rally will be organized at Tank Bund where chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will inaugurate the newly-constructed Martyrs Memorial.

