Hyderabad traffic police issues advisory for June 4

Hyderabad: Traffic movement will be restricted on June 4 from 9 pm onwards to commemorate Telangana Formation Day, city police said.

The vehicular movement will be stopped for a while when foot patrol passes through these junctions:

Orissa Island CVR/BVB Junction Journalist Colony Junction Road No. 45 Junction Jubilee Hills Check Post Junction KBR Park Junction Cancer Hospital Junction

A route map detailing the foot patrol (Photo: Hyderabad Traffic Police)

Telangana Formation Day celebrations started on June 2.

The celebrations will be a 21-day affair concluding on June 22. On the last day, people across villages, towns, cities, and schools will pay homage to the martyrs.

A grand rally will be organized at Tank Bund where chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will inaugurate the newly-constructed Martyrs Memorial.