Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions imposed for marathons on March 6

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic police has imposed traffic restrictions in view of the 2,000 and 5,000 meter runs organised by the SHE teams at Peoples Plaza on March 6.

The traffic restrictions will be observed between 5 AM to 8 AM on Sunday. As per the restrictions traffic moving from VV statue to Khairatabad flyover and Necklace Rotary will be diverted towards Shadan and Nirankari Bhavan and vehicles from Ambedkar Statue will be diverted towards Iqbal Minar.

Similarly traffic moving from Iqbal Minar towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted to Telugu Talli flyover at Secretariat Old Gate and traffic from Liberty towards upper Tank Bund will be diverted towards Iqbal Minar and on to Telugu Talli flyover.

Traffic moving from Karbala to Ambedkar Statue through Tank Bund will be diverted towards DBR Mills and Lower Tank Bund. Those travelling from Nallagutta towards Sanjeevaiah Park will be diverted to Ranigunj X roads. Commuters from DBR will not be allowed to go towards Children’s Park.