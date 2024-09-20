Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions in Gachibowli from September 19-26

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has announced traffic restrictions in Gachibowli due to the ongoing construction of the SRDP Shilpa Layout Phase-II flyover. From September 19 to 26, the Gachibowli flyover will remain closed between 11:00 pm and 6:00 am, affecting commuters in the area.

As part of the traffic restrictions in Gachibowli, alternative routes have been provided for those traveling from Bio-Diversity Junction to IIIT Junction and vice versa. Commuters are advised to bypass the flyover by traveling through Telecom Nagar via Bichareddy Sweets to reach Gachibowli Junction.

The GHMC has requested the public to cooperate with the authorities during the traffic restrictions in Gachibowli to ensure minimal disruptions during the construction work.

Earlier, the Cyberabad traffic police on Friday, September 13, announced traffic restrictions due to the construction of the Road over the Bridge (RoB) spanning from Cyber Towers to Yashoda Hospitals.

The restrictions will be in effect from September 14 to September 30. Commuters travelling from Cyber Towers, 100 Feet Junction, and Kothaguda towards JNTU and Moosapet are advised to use alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion.

Traffic moving from the Toddy compound towards JNTU and Moosapet via 100 Feet Junction should divert at Parvathnagar Junction and proceed via Khaithlapur Bridge. Commuters moving from IKEA, Cyber Gateway, and COD Junction heading towards JNTU via the Cyber Towers Flyover can continue their journey directly towards JNTU.

Traffic traveling under the Cyber Towers Flyover towards JNTU should divert at N-Grand Hotel, proceed via N-Convention, turn right at Jain Enclave, and use the back road of Yashoda hospital to merge onto the ROB Flyover towards JNTU.