Hyderabad: TRS govt allots itself land for new office in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government has allotted itself a plot of government land in Banjara Hills for the establishment of a new office for Hyderabad district.

According to a Government Order (GO) dated May 11, land measuring 4935 square yards in NBT nagar, Road No. 12, Banjara Hills, has been allotted to the TRS party. The value of the property reportedly ranges between Rs 100 cr to Rs 140 crore.

In 2018, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) had announced that the Telangana government will allot land for political parties to construct their offices. The land is not to exceed one acre in every district headquarters, at a price of Rs 100 per yard. The party offices will also be exempted from property tax.

The decision was taken at the meeting of state cabinet chaired by KCR. The rulong TRS already has a party office in Hyderabad at Banjara hills, which is named Telangana Bhavan. It was inaugurated in 2006 by Pakkali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader S Ramadoss on KCR’s invite. The 40,000 square feet building has been serving as the party’s headquarters ever since.

Chief minister KCR had also recently laid the foundation stone for the TRS building called Telangana Bhavan in Vasant Vihar, New Delhi, in September of 2021. The Centre had allotted land for a TRS office in Delhi last year but the foundation stone laying was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.