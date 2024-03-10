Hyderabad: Two arrested for selling addictive drugs in Begumpet

Hyderabad: The city commissioner task force along with Begumpet police raided a medical store here on Sunday, March 10, for allegedly selling addictive drugs.

Huge quantities of cough syrups, injections and Nitrovit tablets were seized from the Mahaveer Medical store at Begumpet.

Two people were arrested. Their names are – 58-year-old Mutha Kishore Kumar and 39-year-old Muslam Raju.

“Kishore purchased the medicines from a medical representative Ramesh and sold it to drug addicts at a higher price,” said deputy commissioner of police, Task Force, S Rashmi Perumal.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) is booked against the two at the Begumpet police station.