Hyderabad: Underwater aqua expo in Kukatpally offers 180-degree marine view

Hyderabad: Offering a 180-degree view of marine life, an underwater tunnel aqua exhibition has been set up to enthral its visitors in Kukatpally from Saturday.

The expo will be open for another 60 days with an entry fee set at Rs 100 per head.

Over 3000 varieties of fish from 500 different species of both freshwater and saltwater, sourced from Malaysia, Singapore, and Kerala are up on display.

Starfish, angelfish, clownfish, sea horses, wrasses, eels, boxfish, and other rare species are to name a few present at the exhibition.

Arapaima is a unique variety of fish that weighs 60 kg and eats one and a half kilos of chicken every day, valued at Rs 6 lakh is also on display to watch.

Organisers of the expo reportedly stated that the tunnels and aquariums took six months to set up with the maintenance of minimum temperatures for the easy survival of the fish.

Apart from aquariums, the expo also includes a handloom exhibition showcasing handicrafts from local artisans and amusement rides.