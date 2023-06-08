Hyderabad: Unidentified body found in Balanagar, cops suspect murder

Hyderabad: An unidentified body of a man was found near a commercial complex at Balanagar town in Mahbubnagar district on Wednesday.

According to Balangar police inspector K Bhaskar, the body, aged around 30 to 35 years was found by a security guard near Parbhakr Reddy complex.

“There were bruises on his face. It looks like the deceased person was attacked with stones or a sharp object that caused his death,” Bhaskar said.

“A sniffer dog has been deployed to track down the accused. The dog travelled for a few meters and lost the scent. A few pieces of evidence were from the spot which was later sent to a forensic lab for examination,” the police officer added

The police are verifying the CCTV footage installed nearby to identify the accused. A case was registered.