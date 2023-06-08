Hyderabad: Unidentified body found in Balanagar, cops suspect murder

According to the Balanagar Inspector, K Bhaskar, the unknown man, aged around 30 to 35 years was found dead by a security guard, near Parbhakr Reddy complex, Balangar cross-roads.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima  |   Published: 8th June 2023 4:42 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: An unidentified body of a man was found near a commercial complex at Balanagar town in Mahbubnagar district on Wednesday.

According to Balangar police inspector K Bhaskar, the body, aged around 30 to 35 years was found by a security guard near Parbhakr Reddy complex.

“There were bruises on his face. It looks like the deceased person was attacked with stones or a sharp object that caused his death,” Bhaskar said.

“A sniffer dog has been deployed to track down the accused. The dog travelled for a few meters and lost the scent. A few pieces of evidence were from the spot which was later sent to a forensic lab for examination,” the police officer added

The police are verifying the CCTV footage installed nearby to identify the accused. A case was registered.

