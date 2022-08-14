Hyderabad: Vasanthalipuram man suffers burns as electric bike explodes

He suffered burn injuries on his hands and other parts of the body.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th August 2022 2:35 pm IST
Representative image

Hyderabad: In yet another case of Electric Vehicles exploding, on Saturday, a bike exploded in the NGO colony of Vanasthalipuram.

The incident occurred at 8:30 PM when a private sector employee, Koteshwar Rao, 33, turned the switch on to charge his parked bike, but it exploded. He suffered burn injuries on his hands and other parts of the body. Koteshwar was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The fire tender was able to douse the flames in time. Rao is undergoing treatment at the hospital and the case is yet to be registered. There have been a number of cases of Electric Vehicles going up in flames, in Hyderabad and Telangana in recent times.

