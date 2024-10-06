Hyderabad: VHP wants Aadhar cards to be shown at Dandiya events

Hyderabad: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) Telangana unit on Sunday, October 6, issued a diktat making Aadhar cards mandatory at Dandiya events across the state.

VHP national spokesperson R Shashidhar asked organisers to make Aadhar cards compulsory in order to verify the details of the participants. He further stated that those willing to participate must sport a Tilak on the forehead and tie kalva (red thread) on the wrist.

Sridhar expressed dismay over Hyderabad police for not acting against members of the minority communities attending dandiya events. The VHP would hold the Telangana government and the police responsible for any untoward incidents at the events.

Earlier this week, Telangana Bajrang Dal convener, Siva Ramulu called for ban on participation minorities in Dandiya events. Ramulu cautioned organisers against appointing security personnel from minorities at Dandiya events. He alleged that doing so would lead to “Love Jihad”.

Warning Navaratri organisers against employing people other than Hindus as bouncers, Ramulu said, “Dhandiya program is special in Ammavari Navratri celebrations. However, the participation of people from other religions increases the chances for ‘love jihad’ to occur,”

It may be noted that while incidents involving right-wing groups like the VHP checking the IDs of participants have taken place in other states, nothing of this sort has transpired in Hyderabad as of now. So far, the police also has not issued a response. However, it may be noted that the VHP or any other organisation has no mandate or authority to check or verify details of anyone.