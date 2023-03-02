Hyderabad: Voter enrolment drive in SCB begins; eight teams deployed

Hyderabad: Fresh voter enrolment drive for Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) polls scheduled for April 30 began on Thursday.

Eight special teams, each headed by a senior SCB official have been deployed to assist the applicants in enrolling their names to vote during the polls.

SCB chief executive officer (CEO) D Madhukar Naik held a meeting with the SCB staff on Wednesday and instructed them to start taking the requisitions while directing them on rules and regulations to be followed for smooth conductance of the drive.

“Eligible citizens can enrol their names in the voter’s list up to 5 pm on March 4,” said an SCB official.

Objections on the inclusions will be undertaken on March 6 and hearing on the objections would be held on March 14, 15 and 16 between 10:30 am and 2:30 pm in the presence of either the president cantonment board (PCB) or a person nominated by him at the SCB’s headquarters.