Hyderabad voter turnout remains low – Check trend since 2009

Hyderabad: In the Lok Sabha polls held in Telangana yesterday, Hyderabad continued to maintain the lowest voter turnout.

At 46.08 percent, the city recorded the lowest polling in Telangana. The voter turnout for the entire state was 64.93 percent.

Hyderabad voter turnout trend since 2009

Since 2009, when the recent delimitation was implemented, the voter turnout in the city has remained low, always between 44 and 54 percent.

The highest turnout was in 2014 at 53.30 percent, and the lowest was in 2019 at 44.84 percent. In yesterday’s poll in Hyderabad, the voter turnout increased slightly to 46.08 percent.

Following is the trend of Hyderabad voter turnout

General election year Voter turnout in percentage 2009 52.59 2014 53.30 2019 44.84 2024 46.08

Delimitation history of Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency

Currently, the seven assembly segment areas under the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency include:

Malakpet

Karwan

Goshamahal

Charminar

Chandrayangutta

Yakutpura

Bahadurpura

These areas were incorporated into the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency in 2009.

Also Read Hyderabad constituencies see dip in voter turnout – Check trend since 2009

Following assembly constituencies were included in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency based on various delimitation exercises.

Delimitation implemented year Assembly constituencies included in Hyderabad LS constituency 1952 Mushirabad, Somajiguda, Chadarghat, Begum Bazar, Shalibanda, Karwan, Hyderabad city. 1957 Sultan Bazar, Begum Bazar, Asifnagar, High court, Malakpet, Yakatpura, Phattargatti. 1962 Sultan Bazar, Begum Bazar, Asifnagar, High court, Malakpet, Yakatpura, Phattargatti. 1967 Tandur, Vikarabad, Chevella, Sitarambagh, Malakpet, Yakutpura, Charminar. 1977 Tandur, Vikarabad, Chevella, Karwan, Malakpet, Yakutpura, Charminar. 2009 Malakpet, Karwan, Goshamahal, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura.

From 1984 to 2004, Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi represented the constituency. Since 2004, the constituency has been represented by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.

During the campaign for yesterday’s polls, Asaduddin Owaisi left no stone unturned to retain the Hyderabad seat, whereas the BJP candidate from the constituency made all efforts to win the election.

Though the voter turnout in Hyderabad was low, the fate of all the candidates who contested the election is sealed in the EVMs. The counting, scheduled to be held on June 4, will reveal who is going to represent the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha for the next five years.