Hyderabad voter turnout remains low – Check trend since 2009

Hyderabad: In the Lok Sabha polls held in Telangana yesterday, Hyderabad continued to maintain the lowest voter turnout.
At 46.08 percent, the city recorded the lowest polling in Telangana. The voter turnout for the entire state was 64.93 percent.
Hyderabad voter turnout trend since 2009
Since 2009, when the recent delimitation was implemented, the voter turnout in the city has remained low, always between 44 and 54 percent.
The highest turnout was in 2014 at 53.30 percent, and the lowest was in 2019 at 44.84 percent. In yesterday’s poll in Hyderabad, the voter turnout increased slightly to 46.08 percent.
Following is the trend of Hyderabad voter turnout
|General election year
|Voter turnout in percentage
|2009
|52.59
|2014
|53.30
|2019
|44.84
|2024
|46.08
Delimitation history of Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency
Currently, the seven assembly segment areas under the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency include:
- Malakpet
- Karwan
- Goshamahal
- Charminar
- Chandrayangutta
- Yakutpura
- Bahadurpura
These areas were incorporated into the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency in 2009.
Following assembly constituencies were included in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency based on various delimitation exercises.
|Delimitation implemented year
|Assembly constituencies included in Hyderabad LS constituency
|1952
|Mushirabad, Somajiguda, Chadarghat, Begum Bazar, Shalibanda, Karwan, Hyderabad city.
|1957
|Sultan Bazar, Begum Bazar, Asifnagar, High court, Malakpet, Yakatpura, Phattargatti.
|1962
|Sultan Bazar, Begum Bazar, Asifnagar, High court, Malakpet, Yakatpura, Phattargatti.
|1967
|Tandur, Vikarabad, Chevella, Sitarambagh, Malakpet, Yakutpura, Charminar.
|1977
|Tandur, Vikarabad, Chevella, Karwan, Malakpet, Yakutpura, Charminar.
|2009
|Malakpet, Karwan, Goshamahal, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura.
From 1984 to 2004, Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi represented the constituency. Since 2004, the constituency has been represented by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.
During the campaign for yesterday’s polls, Asaduddin Owaisi left no stone unturned to retain the Hyderabad seat, whereas the BJP candidate from the constituency made all efforts to win the election.
Though the voter turnout in Hyderabad was low, the fate of all the candidates who contested the election is sealed in the EVMs. The counting, scheduled to be held on June 4, will reveal who is going to represent the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha for the next five years.