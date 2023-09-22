Hyderabad wakes up to heavy rainfall, more downpour likely today

Hyderabad: Hyderabad woke up to rainfall and a cloudy sky this morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the city will experience more downpours today.

The heavy rainfall in Hyderabad began at midnight but later slowed down, resulting in consistent moderate rainfall throughout the city.

According to the IMD Hyderabad, Telangana is expected to receive thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, and more. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for the state.

For Hyderabad specifically, the department forecasted a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers in some parts of the city. However, no alert has been issued for the city.

Yesterday, the highest rainfall in the city was recorded in Shaikpet, with the area receiving 70.3 mm of rainfall. Asifnagar received the second-highest rainfall at 65.5 mm.

In the current monsoon season, Telangana has received an average rainfall of 802.7 mm, surpassing the normal rainfall of 698 mm. Hyderabad has also seen an average rainfall of 683.5 mm, exceeding the normal rainfall of 569.3 mm.