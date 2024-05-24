Hyderabad: Wall built by BRS MLA Malla Reddy in lake FTL demolished

Hyderabad: Revenue and irrigation officials of Shameerpet mandal on Friday morning demolished a seven-acre compound wall allegedly built by ex-BRS minister Ch Malla Reddy in the Full Tank Level (FTL) area of the Peddacheruvu water body in Bomraspet village. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Medchal MLA has been claiming that the land is his, even though it falls under the 25-acre lake’s 25 FTL.

Also Read Got injunction order against Malla Reddy in 2016: Congress MLA on land dispute

It is alleged that Malla Reddy and others encroached the land by building compound wall around it to prevent water from entering the 25 acres. It was just six days ago when Malla Reddy and his son-in-law Marri Rajashekar Reddy were arrested for felling the compound wall built in a disputed land in survey number 82 near Suchitra.

In that case, Dharmapuri MLA Adluri Lakshman Kumar has said that he, along with six others had purchased 4,000 square yards of the land in question from one Sudama in 2015. He also stated that he got an injunction order against Malla Reddy, who is the BRS MLA from Medchal constituency, and his relatives back in 2016 on that land.

Even two months ago, an illegal road near Malla Reddy college of engineering was demolished by revenue officials. It was claimed that the land was government land. Illegal structures of Malla Reddy college in Dundigal were also demolished.