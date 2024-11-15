Hyderabad water board holds door to door campaign over OTS scheme

Hyderabad: The officials have been instructed to go door-to-door to create awareness among the people about the One Time Settlement Scheme (OTS-2024) and to ensure that the bills are collected with the regular meter readers, said Hyderabad water board managing director Ashok Reddy on Friday, November 15 during a review meeting on Zoom.

The executive director Mayank Mittal underscored the importance of addressing long-standing unpaid bills due to legal issues. He instructed chief general managers to identify such consumers and work on resolving their problems promptly. Further, general managers were also advised to form special collection gangs and implement new strategies to boost the scheme’s revenue.

Additionally, the officials from the Hyderabad water board have been tasked with identifying consumers who have yet to pay the principal amount by the end of this month. Notices have already been issued, and action will be taken against defaulters.

Earlier, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) extended its One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for customers till November 30, 2024.

Under the OTS scheme 2024, customers are given leverage to pay their long-pending water dues without any interest or fine from October 1 to October 31, 2024. The scheme has also been extended to those who have availed the benefits of the OTS scheme in 2020.

Also Read Hyderabad Water Board offers interest waiver on pending bills

Rs 1,706 cr in pending bills under Hyderabad water board

According to HMWS&SB’s Managing Director, Ashok Reddy, Rs 1706 crore in outstanding water bills is due to the Water Board. To encourage customers to clear their dues, the OTS-2024 scheme offers a waiver of Rs 1189 crore in accumulated interest.

Of the 13.50 lakh drinking water connections in Hyderabad, about 7 lakh customers are eligible to benefit from the OTS scheme for clearing pending water bills. This includes those who have not previously taken advantage of the scheme. For those who have, a 50 percent waiver on the remaining interest is still available.