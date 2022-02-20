Hyderabad: Water disruption for 36 hours in city; know the areas

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) announced on Sunday that water supply will be disrupted in various parts of the city for 36 hours from 5 am on February 23 to 5 pm on February 24.

The service is being disrupted due to work being undertaken in the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project Phase-III pipelines and works at Kondapur Pumping Station besides several other repair works that will be carried out to fix water leakages.

The affected areas include Shastripuram, Bandlaguda Bhojagutta, Chintal Basti, Shaikpet Allabanda, Jubilee Hills, Film Nagar, Prashasan Nagar, Lalapet and Sahebnagar.

Further, water supply disruption can be seen in Saroornagar, Sainikpuri, Moulali, Snehapuri, Kailasgiri, Gachibowli, Madhapur, Ayyappa Society, Kavuri Hills, Durganagar, Budvel, Suleman Nagar, Boduppal, Mallikarjuna Nagar, Chengicherla, Peerzadiguda, Kismatpur and Gandhamguda.

HMWSSB officials have advised consumers to use water conservatively to avoid inconvenience.