Hyderabad: Will hold races without causing ‘traffic issues’ once in power, says BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay on Saturday said that their government will conduct races in the city without causing ‘traffic issues’ to common people.

“What is the need of conducting such races in the middle of the city leading to massive trouble for commuters? Is it fair to block all the roads around necklace road, IMAX, and secretariat? Who will take responsibility for all the troubles that people are facing due to this decision? TRS leaders have encroached on thousands of acres outside the city. These races should have been held there,” Sanjay remarked.

Sanjay said that the BJP is not against conducting such races but there is a need for the government to be transparent regarding the money spent on these races. “These races should be conducted with international standards and no traffic issues,” he said.

Telangana MA&UD minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday flagged off the inaugural edition of the Indian Racing League at the Hyderabad Street Circuit on the banks of the Hussain Sagar lake.

As a precursor to the Formula E race, the HMDA in association with the Indian Racing League (IRL), has organised two races as a sort of trial run on the track to test its readiness for the big event to be held in February.

The Indian Racing League, a five-city race, is the first of its kind in the world and is being held for the first time in Hyderabad.

It is a Formula-3 equivalent, a single-seater motor racing championship where the drivers compete in single-seater cars built by Italian constructor Wolf Racing using Aprilia engines, said HMDA on Friday.

Resolving confusion, HMDA in a press release elucidated that the IRL is being conducted on the same tracks that will be used for Formula E races next year, and the trial races this weekend will help the readiness of the tracks for future races.