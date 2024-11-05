Hyderabad: Woman arrested for burning flag in temple, threatened guards

Hyderabad: The Borabanda police arrested a woman who entered the temple and burnt a flag holding religious significance in a particular community.

The woman Sowjanya, a resident of Vengal Rao Nagar came on a scooty to the Durgamma Ammavari Temple located at Chest Hospital.

The woman was carrying a saffron and a green flag. Upon arrival at the temple premises, she burnt one of the flags. It is not clear which flag she burnt first.

Also Read Hyderabad: Shamshabad tense over idols vandalism at temple

As the incident unfolded, security personnel tried to stop her but she threatened by wielding a coconut-cutting knife at them.

The entire incident was filmed by one of the security guards. On information, the patrol police reached the spot and took Sowjanya into custody.

A case was booked under Section 333,196,351 (2) of BNS and Section 25 (1)(A) of Indian Arms Act 1959. The woman was arrested and produced before the court and remanded.