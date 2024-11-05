Hyderabad: Woman arrested for burning flag in temple, threatened guards

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 5th November 2024 8:48 pm IST
Representative image

Hyderabad: The Borabanda police arrested a woman who entered the temple and burnt a flag holding religious significance in a particular community.

The woman Sowjanya, a resident of Vengal Rao Nagar came on a scooty to the Durgamma Ammavari Temple located at Chest Hospital.

The woman was carrying a saffron and a green flag. Upon arrival at the temple premises, she burnt one of the flags. It is not clear which flag she burnt first.

As the incident unfolded, security personnel tried to stop her but she threatened by wielding a coconut-cutting knife at them.

The entire incident was filmed by one of the security guards. On information, the patrol police reached the spot and took Sowjanya into custody.

A case was booked under Section 333,196,351 (2) of BNS and Section 25 (1)(A) of Indian Arms Act 1959. The woman was arrested and produced before the court and remanded.

