Hyderabad woman, daughters die after falling into well in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: In a tragic accident, a mother and her two daughters died after falling into a well in Borgi village of Sangareddy district.

Parashuram lived with his wife Savitri, 30, and two daughters – Nikitha, 10 and Nandini, 8 – in Hyderabad.

A week ago, the family travelled to Borgi village to attend a wedding ceremony.

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During their stay, Savitri and her daughters went to a nearby well to wash clothes. Unfortunately, the youngest daughter slipped and fell into the water.

Panicked, Savitri and Nikitha also jumped inside to save Nandini, but in vain. All three died by drowning.

Nearby family and villagers pulled the bodies out and informed the police. A case has been registered.