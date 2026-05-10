Hyderabad woman, daughters die after falling into well in Sangareddy

A week ago, the family travelled to Borgi village to attend a wedding ceremony.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 10th May 2026 5:46 pm IST
A mother and daughter with a group of women and children outdoors in a rural setting.

Hyderabad: In a tragic accident, a mother and her two daughters died after falling into a well in Borgi village of Sangareddy district.

Parashuram lived with his wife Savitri, 30, and two daughters – Nikitha, 10 and Nandini, 8 – in Hyderabad.

A week ago, the family travelled to Borgi village to attend a wedding ceremony.

Subhan Bakery

During their stay, Savitri and her daughters went to a nearby well to wash clothes. Unfortunately, the youngest daughter slipped and fell into the water.

Panicked, Savitri and Nikitha also jumped inside to save Nandini, but in vain. All three died by drowning.

Nearby family and villagers pulled the bodies out and informed the police. A case has been registered.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 10th May 2026 5:46 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button