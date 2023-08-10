Hyderabad: Woman electrocuted to death in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a woman died after she was electrocuted in the parking of apartments in the Kukatpally.

In a video of the incident that surfaced on Twitter, a woman is seen heading towards a switchboard as she walks on a wet floor in the parking lot of the apartments.

In an unfortunate incident a woman allegedly died of #ElectricShock, in #Kukatpally.

In the #Cctv footage, a woman walks on a wet floor and as soon as she switches on the bore switch, gets an electric shock and collapses.#Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/4pQYp8tdKe — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) August 10, 2023

As soon as she touched the switchboard mounted on the wall, she felt a jolt of electricity and fell flat on the ground.

The incident is said to have taken place reportedly at the Prem Sarovar Apartment on Pipe Line Road in Alvin Colony. More details awaited.