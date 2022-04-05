Hyderabad: Woman jumps to death from ESI metro station

The live scene of woman jumping off from the metro station was recorded by the locals and within few minutes he video went viral on social media.

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Updated: 6th April 2022 1:16 am IST
Hyderabad Metro (Photo: L&T metro rail)

Hyderabad: A woman died by suicide after she jumped from atop ESI metro station in SR Nagar.

The woman identfied as Shabana a resident of Sri Ram Nagar colony on Tuesday evening climbed atop the ESI metro station, and jumped to her death, even as people attempted to stop her. The incident that later surfaced on social media was captured on mobile devices by onlookers.

The woman sustained grevious injuries and was immediatley shifted to Gandhi Hospital where the doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The preliminary police investigation revealed that the woman was in love and was dejected over failure in the affair. Reports of disappointment over disapproval of the affair by her family have also emerged.

The SR Nagar police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.

