Hyderabad: Woman jumps to death at Begumpet due to depression

Police said Rajitha jumped from the fourth floor of the building and died on the spot due to grievous bleeding injuries.

Published: 10th September 2024 9:59 am IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A woman died by suicide in a gated community in Airlines Colony at Begumpet on Monday, September 9.

The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Rajitha, a native of Kerala who was staying with her family and was upset over her health issues for quite some time. She slipped into depression recently after losing her mother and decided to take the extreme step.

Police said Rajitha jumped from the fourth floor of the building and died on the spot due to grievous bleeding injuries.

The police registered a case under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (Whoever commits an affray, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to one month, or with fine which may extend to one thousand rupees, or with both.)

