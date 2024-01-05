Hyderabad woman stranded in Oman; sister seeks MEA assistance

Hyderabad: A 48-year-old woman from Hyderabad, Fareeda Begum, is currently stranded in Muscat, Oman. Her younger sister, Fahmeeda Begum, has written a letter to Dr. S. Jaishankar, the Minister of External Affairs, seeking his help to bring Fareeda back to India.

It all began last year when Fareeda Begum, a resident of Jamali Kunta, Golconda, Hyderabad, began seeking employment due to her family’s poor financial condition. In India, the Hyderabad woman was offered a maid job in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, and not Oman.

An agent approached her with a job offer with a monthly salary of 1400 Dhiram along with food and accommodation.

While offering the job, it was assured that she could return to India if she didn’t find the work suitable. She accepted the offer and traveled to Dubai in November 2023. Upon arrival, she was assigned to work as a housemaid in an Arab’s house.

After working for a month, she fell ill and wished to return home. However, the agent refused to return her passport. Consequently, she was admitted to a hospital. Later, the agent, promising her return to India, trafficked the Hyderabad woman to Muscat, Oman, where her health deteriorated, and she was diagnosed with a kidney infection.

In her letter, Fahmeeda Begum requested the Minister of External Affairs to rescue Fareeda. On Twitter, MBT spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan shared the Hyderabad woman’s details and her sister’s plea to Dr S Jaishankar to rescue Fareeda from Oman.

Fahmeeda Begum from Hyderabad, Telangana appealed @DrSJaishankar to rescue her sister Fareeda Begum stuck up in Muscat,Oman. She was promised a job in Dubai, UAE by a lady agent Shenaz Begum and after working for one month there was trafficked to Muscat, Oman and sold there.She… pic.twitter.com/a5Rnp0dSRo — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) January 4, 2024

