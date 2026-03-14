Hyderabad: Woman strangles children, ends life over family dispute

Hyderabad: A woman allegedly strangled her two children and killed herself in Hyderabad’s Borabanda police limits on Saturday, March 14.

The incident occurred at Rahmatnagar, where the woman, identified as Satyavani, lived with her husband Murali Venu and their two children – a five-year-old son and two year old daughter. According to the police, the woman took the extreme step when Murali took his father for a dialysis session.

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While the son died, the daughter is in a critical situation.

The Borabanda Police arrived at the spot after being alerted and initiated an investigation. Based on the preliminary investigation, police suspect that a family dispute may have led to Satyavani take the extreme step.